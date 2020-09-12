The date: The U.S. Open was to be played June 18-21 until golf was shut down for three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the majors were rescheduled. It will be the first time since 1974 the U.S. Open was not held on Father’s Day.

Length: 7,477 yards.

Par: 70.

Cut: Top 60 and ties.

Playoff (if necessary): Two-hole aggregate immediately after 72 holes are completed.

Field: 144 players.

Purse: $12.5 million. Winner’s share: $2.16 million.

Defending champion: Gary Woodland.

Last year: Gary Woodland won his first major at Pebble Beach with a bold 3-wood that set up birdie on the par-5 14th, and a lob wedge off the putting surface on the par-3 17th to save par. His clutch play on the back nine carried him to a three-shot victory and denied Brooks Koepka a third straight U.S. Open.

U.S. Open champions at Winged Foot: Bobby Jones (1929), Billy Casper (1959), Hale Irwin (1974), Fuzzy Zoeller (1984), Geoff Ogilvy (2006).

Grand Slam, Part VI: Phil Mickelson gets his sixth attempt at trying to complete the career Grand Slam. His six runner-up finishes is a record.

Tiger tales: Tiger Woods has played only six tournaments this year, and only at Torrey Pines in January has he broken par all four rounds.

Noteworthy: Only two players in five U.S. Opens at Winged Foot have finished under par. Fuzzy Zoeller and Greg Norman were at 276, and Zoeller won the playoff.

Quoteworthy: “If it gets firm like some of the USGA guys told me they want it to be, I don’t see how any of us shoot under par. Or if we shoot under par, it would be somebody winning by a lot.” -- Jon Rahm.

Streaming: (all times EDT): Thursday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Peacock); Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (Peacock); Saturday, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Peacock); Sunday, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. (Peacock).

Television (all times EDT): Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (NBC); Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (NBC); Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 10 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel), noon to 6 p.m. (NBC).