No. 18, 568 yards, par 5: The USGA decided to leave this as a par 5, making it among the most exciting closing holes for a U.S. Open. The tee shot must avoid bunkers right and left (along with the rough) to go for the green in two. A large pond guards the front left portion of the green, with bunkers curling on both sides of the narrow green. Those who lay up must guard against too much spin on their third shot, especially with a front pin, as the green slopes to the front toward the pond. Woods found the right bunker on the final hole, laid up in the rough, hit lob wedge to 12 feet and made birdie to force a playoff in 2008.