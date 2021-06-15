Retief Goosen had to work harder than he should have to capture the first of his two U.S. Open titles. He appeared to have it in the bag when he had a one-shot lead playing the final hole at Southern Hills, his approach to the 18th just 12 feet away. But he ran it 2 feet by, and then shockingly missed the next one for a 71. That led to an 18-hole play against Marks Brooks, who earlier three-putted from 40 feet to seemingly blow his chance. Another heartache belonged to Stewart Cink. He was tied with Goosen in regulation when he went long of he 18th green and missed his 15-foot par putt. Stepping in to clear the stage for Goosen, Cink missed an 18-inch putt. That ultimately kept him out of the playoff. There was little drama in the playoff. Goosen was rock solid and shot 70 to win by two. Tiger Woods tied for 12th, ending his hold on all four majors. He was asked if it was the most disappointed he had been in some time in the majors. “Considering I won the last four, yes,” Woods replied.