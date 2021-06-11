Last year: Bryson DeChambeau took the unconventional route to a U.S. Open title and his first major. By pounding away with driver on narrow fairways and hitting short irons from the thick round, he closed with a 3-under 67 for a six-shot victory over Matthew Wolff. DeChambeau finished at 6-under 274, the lowest score ever for a U.S. Open at Winged Foot. DeChambeau shot par or better all four rounds.