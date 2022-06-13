US OPEN '22: Capsule look at previous US Opens at Brookline

Summary: In the greatest watershed moment in American golf, 20-year-old amateur Francis Ouimet stunned two of Britain’s best golfers to capture the U.S. Open at The Country Club, a victory that put golf on the front pages of newspapers. The 1913 U.S. Open had been moved from June to September so Harry Vardon and Ted Ray could compete. Ouimet, who lived across the street from the 17th hole, was playing his first major championship. Ouimet was six shots behind after the first round. He followed with rounds of 74-74 to share the 54-hole lead with Vardon and Ray, and he kept pace over the final round to match 79s and force an 18-hole playoff. In tough, rainy conditions, Ouimet shot 72, while Vardon had a 78 and Ray shot 79. The gallery was among the biggest ever in America for a golf tournament, and it was hailed as one of the biggest upsets in sports. Before long, America began to replace the Old World in golf supremacy.