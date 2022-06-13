US OPEN '22: Capsule look at previous US Opens at Brookline

BROOKLINE, Mass. — A capsule look at the three previous U.S. Open golf championships held at The Country Club:
___
Year: 1963
Winner: Julius Boros
Score: 293.
Margin: Playoff.
Runners-up: Arnold Palmer and Jackie Cupit.
Prize: $17,500.
Summary: The U.S. Open returned to The Country Club to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of Francis Ouimet’s stunning victory. It ended in another playoff in some of the toughest scoring in the post-World War II era, with Julius Boros capturing his second U.S. Open. Cupit had the 54-hole lead, but Boros birdied two of his last three holes for a 72 to post at 293. Cupit had a two-shot lead until a double bogey on the 17th hole, and he missed a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th for a win. Cupit shot 75, while Palmer had a 74. In the playoff, Boros shot 33 on the front to seize control and he wound up with a 70 to beat Cupit by three shots. Palmer fell back with a triple bogey on the 11th hole and shot 76. Palmer lost in a U.S. Open playoff for the second straight year. Defending champion Jack Nicklaus missed the cut. He didn’t miss another cut in the U.S. Open until 1985.
___
Year: 1988
Winner: Curtis Strange
Score: 278.
Margin: Playoff.
Runner-up: Nick Faldo.
Prize: $180,000.
Summary: Curtis Strange atoned for losing the 1985 Masters by winning his first major in the 1988 U.S. Open. Strange had a one-shot lead over Nick Faldo, Bob Gilder and defending champion Scott Simpson going into the final round. He closed with a 1-over 272, but only after saving par from the front bunker on the 18th hole to force the playoff with Faldo. The 18-hole playoff was tight until the par-4 13th hole, when Strange holed an 18-foot birdie putt and Faldo three-putted for bogey. The two-shot swing gave Strange a three-shot lead. Faldo closed the gap with a birdie on the 14th, but he got no closer. Strange shot 71. Faldo, the reigning British Open champion, made three bogeys over the last four holes for a 75. It was the first of back-to-back U.S. Open titles for Strange.
___
More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports