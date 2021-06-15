Notes: This is the third time in seven years the U.S. Open has been held at an affordable public golf course. ... Bryson DeChambeau will try to join Brooks Koepka (2017-18) and Curtis Strange (1988-89) as the only back-to-back U.S. Open champions in the last 50 years. ... Americans have won the U.S. Open the last six times. ... Phil Mickelson, coming off his PGA Championship victory at age 50, will try to complete the career Grand Slam with a victory. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes. ... This is the final event before the world ranking determines the 60-player field for the Olympics. ... Patrick Reed won at Torrey Pines in the Farmers Insurance Open in January. Tiger Woods (twice), Jack Nicklaus and Ben Hogan are the only players to win a U.S. Open and a PGA Tour event at the same course in the same year. ... Only 14 players in the field competed at the U.S. Open in 2008 at Torrey Pines.