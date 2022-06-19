US Open updates: US Open gets cold, damp finale at Brookline

Placeholder while article actions load

BROOKLINE, Mass. — The Latest on the U.S. Open (all times local): 8:15 a.m. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The idea of a firm and fiery final round of the U.S. Open has been doused. Rain and temperatures began falling overnight at The Country Club, leaving weather that makes the U.S. Open feel like a dreary day at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

There hasn’t been enough accumulation of rain to soften the course. But the forecast was for cloud cover and temperatures barely reaching 60 degrees when Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick tee off in the final group.

Rain or shine, this U.S. Open should be wide open. Defending champion Jon Rahm is one shot behind. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is another shot back, as is New England favorite and former PGA champion Keegan Bradley.

Also very much in the mix is Rory McIlroy, who turned a tough Saturday into a 73 that kept the four-time major champion within three shots of the lead.

