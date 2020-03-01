The final round began with a crowded leaderboard as six players tied for the overnight lead with Joost Luiten among them looking to win his second title at the Al Mouj Golf club. The Dutchman fell out of contention after shooting a 3-over 75 to finish joint tenth with an 8-under 280.
Adrien Saddier (69) of France finished a shot back of the leaders on 12-under 276 in third with Italy’s Guido Migliozzi (71) and Finland’s Mikko Korhonen (72) rounding out the top five another shot back.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.