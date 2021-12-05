Bezuidenhout shot 67 and was in a tie for sixth. He is set to finish the year ranked No. 48 and will be playing at Augusta National in April.
South Africans made up the vast majority of the field after the country was placed on the travel red list of several countries following concerns regarding the new COVID-19 variant.
That meant the tournament dropped off the DP World Tour schedule and went ahead as a solely Sunshine Tour event.
___
More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports