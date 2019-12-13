“We’re going to go back and talk about those two holes,”Palmer joked about the pars. “”We had a little mental lapse. We brought it back hard.”

Jason Kokrak and J.T. Poston were two strokes back after a 57. The teams will play a modified alternate shot Saturday and close with best-ball on Sunday.

AD

“Hopefully, we’ll both hit good tee shots and then go from there, but the way he’s putting and the confidence I have in my iron play, I think that will be the idea,” Palmer said. “Hit a lot of good iron shots, put the putter in his hand.””

AD

Rory Sabbatini-Kevin Tway and Charley Hoffman-Kevin Kisner opened at 58, Billy Horschel-Brendon Todd and Charles Howell III-Bubba Watson shot 59.

“Old guy with a thoroughbred,” Sabbatini said. “I’m just trying to let this guy run.”

Defending champions Brian Harman and Patton Kizzire had a 62.

Lexi Thompson and Sean O’Hair were 11th in the 12-team field after a 64.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD