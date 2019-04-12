Rory McIlroy has taken up meditation and has cut dairy from his diet. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Columnist

Almost every great golfer is a wackadoodle. The Masters might as well be the sport’s annual convention for weirdos and obsessives.

Golf is so difficult, demands such precise repetition and is so capricious, constantly going “out of whack” for little apparent reason, that players are under constant psychological attack. Their responses, all completely justified, are wildly at odds with one another and constitute a bizarre Masters of the Mind every April.

For example, on my way here, going through the Atlanta airport, I saw a TV interview with pretournament favorite Rory McIlroy. The No. 3 player in the world attributes much of his early-year success to — you guessed it — changes inside his brain. He’s taken up meditation, though he has no plans to “live with the monks in Nepal for a couple of months.” For his golf, he’s taken up juggling, too. “Just three balls,” he said. “I’m a rookie.” And he’s cut dairy from his diet.

Looking for light reading? Rory recommends “The Obstacle is the Way” and “Ego is the Enemy.” Also, he says you might download the Calm app or Headspace to sharpen your mind. McIlroy is deep into “digital minimalism,” too. So, put away your smartphone when you’re around him.

“I needed some perspective,” explains McIlroy, so that he could try to “separate the two lives that I have” — the golfer Rory and the human Rory. In search of that balance, he claims he’d love to win the Masters this weekend to complete the career Grand Slam, but “if it doesn’t happen, that’s totally fine. I’ll come back next year. . . . I am not my score. I am not my results.”

It’s a good thing the interview only lasted a few minutes. If it had been an hour-long special, my mind might have exploded.

[Boswell: At Masters, it’s how you start as much as how you finish. And Tiger Woods knows it.]

Everywhere you look on the leader board you see weirdness, often self-proclaimed and with pride. Co-leader Brooks Koepka, who has won three majors in the past two years, has explained this week that he attempts to play in a state of near “blackout.” In a sport of hyper-analysis, he’s a freak.

“If you’re not thinking about results, there’s really no pressure. It’s like you’re practicing,” he said. “I never really think about anything. I kind of black out.”

Of a four-birdie streak in the first round, Koepka said: “You’re not thinking about anything. You’re not thinking about missing. You’re not thinking about the trouble. I’m not really even thinking about it going in. My mind goes blank. It seems like an hour period that goes by in about five, 10 minutes.”

Jason Day, another co-leader, wishes he could think about nothing while playing. Instead, he’s thinking about pain. Both his problem, and his solution, are unique and, in his words, “pretty weird.” Day explains that “your pelvic floor, your rib cage and the bottom of your mouth” should be in line. His rib cage has been getting out of line.

So, on the floor, Day contorts into odd positions and blows into balloons to try to get his rib cage back in place. Recently, Day was in a pilots’ lounge and “I’m on the ground and, as you let the balloons go, it sounds like you’re letting one go, right? These pilots were looking at me very strange,” Day said. “It all sounds very insane . . . but if blowing balloons is what I need to feel good, I’ll do it all day long.”

In the first two rounds here, some diabolical soul put Dustin Johnson, one of the game’s most instinctive stars, in the same group as Bryson DeChambeau, one of the most analytical, innovative and eccentric players the sport has seen.

Within golf, DeChambeau, ranked No. 6 in the world, is known for inventing “one-length clubs.” Every club in his bag, from a long iron to a wedge, is constructed on a shaft of the same length so that, in theory, every swing will feel identical, and swings with all clubs will be in an identical plane.

Shots with his wedges have long been his bugaboo. No, he insists, it’s not some flaw in his beloved one-length-club theory. And he’ll go to great lengths to prove it. Nine days ago, he practiced hitting the same wedge shot for 14 hours. Each shot was analyzed by all the equipment at the science nerd’s command.

“I will exhaust every resource until I figure [something] out,” DeChambeau said. “Inside the game of golf, I can sometimes become very OCD, and it’s a positive thing that’s allowed me to play well.”

[Day 2 at the Masters: A star-studded leader board, with Tiger in the hunt]

Bryson believes the problem with the wedge involves the “spin loft curve” and he can solve it with a shaft tweak. If you think other pros roll their eyes at this, as well as DeChambeau congratulating himself on “careful observation and some really deep, deep thinking,” you’re right. They also wonder about all his on-course math calculations and a pre-shot routine that supposedly measures air density.

But they don’t say much out loud because DeChambeau is usually beating their brains out, so to speak. Ask about that air-density gimmick and DeChambeau says: “Well, that’s secrets, partner. Not going to let that one go.”

Somehow, Johnson, whose main theory is Find Ball, Hit Ball, managed to be in a four-man group at 6 under par, one shot off the lead, while first-round co-leader DeChambeau crumpled with a second-round 75, leaving him tied with six others at 3 under after two rounds here.

“I don’t even try to understand them,” Johnson says of Bryson’s on-course calculations. “It takes a long time. . . . I don’t need a calculator.”

The root of most of golf’s craziness is summed up in one perfect observation by Johnson: “One day you can go out and hit every shot how you want to, and the next day you come on the range and you’ve got no idea what’s going on. I can’t explain it. . . . That’s one reason why I love this game.”

Liar, liar, golf bag on fire!

Johnson is just following the immutable law of self-defense in golf psychology — whatever happens must be, in some way, viewed as ultimately good for you. If a truck hits you, when you recover in two years, you explain that the crash cured the flaw in your takeaway.

With Masters weekend at hand, with a fabulous leader board that, in addition to Day, Koepka and Johnson, also includes major tournament winners Francesco Molinari, Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen and Tiger Woods, the mind games will become perhaps the most intense of the whole season. An eight-month winter-long wait between majors has many stars itching in their skins.

Just as all golfers have key swing thoughts, those assembled here all have their special “mind thought” for the week, or some therapeutic mantra to calm them. Oprah should be the starter: “Before you tee off, is there anything you want to tell me?”

One of the most eccentric, obsessive, driven, private, charismatic yet often mysterious figures in any sport also looms in near-perfect position, one shot off the lead after a 68 on Friday: Eldrick (Wackadoodle) Woods.

And the four-time winner here seems to have his mind focused just fine, thanks.

“I don’t really need to win again,” Woods with a grin. “I really want to.”