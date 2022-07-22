Waring retains 2-shot lead at Cazoo Classic on European tour

Waring, who shot 63 on Thursday, was 1 over for his round after 10 holes as he struggled with a different wind direction but birdied three of his last eight holes.

“I know it’s so cliché but just trying to take it one shot at a time and seeing where the ball ends up, and then try go and play again,” said the Englishman, who is ranked No. 586. “I have been trying to work at that so hard over the last few months. It’s amazing how quickly you can get too far ahead of yourself, so it is something that is definitely at the forefront of my mind.”