MOLNDAL, Sweden — Paul Waring of England captured his first European Tour title at the 200th attempt by beating Thomas Aiken in a playoff to win the Nordea Masters on Sunday.

Waring parred the first playoff hole — the par-5 18th — after Aiken sent his tee shot into the water.

Playing together in the final group, they had both finished on 14-under 266 after shooting 2-under 68s in the final round. Aiken birdied the 18th to force the playoff.

Maximilian Kieffer shot 65 and was alone in third place.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.