Matthew Wolff is a combined 43-under par in his past two appearances in the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas. He has been runner-up both times and earned $1,386,000. ... The European Tour plans a five-week swing through the Middle East. It has added a tournament in Ras Al Khaimah, the sixth-largest city in the United Arab Emirates. It will be played Feb. 3-6, the dates that previously belonged to the Saudi International. ... Steven Alkers qualified for the Boeing Classic, tied for seventh, and has finished in the top 10 in the next five events to keep playing. Alkers has earned just over $450,000. ... Phil Mickelson crossed $1 million in career earnings on the PGA Tour Champions by winning three of his four starts. He won twice that much with his victory in the PGA Championship.