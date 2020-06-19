He traveled privately to South Carolina and tested negative upon arrival at Harbour Town. Before he arrived Friday for his afternoon tee time, he said he had symptoms consistent with the virus, consulted a doctor and tested positive.
Watney did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment. He played the opening round with Luke List and Vaughn Taylor.
