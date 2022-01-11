A generation behind the “Big Three” of Palmer, Nicklaus and Player, Watson was the next great one in golf. He won eight majors in his Hall of Fame career, all but the PGA Championship. His best moments were with Nicklaus, beating the Golden Bear twice for a green jacket, chipping in to beat him at Pebble Beach in the U.S. Open and and winning the fabled “Duel in the Sun” at Turnberry in the 1977 British Open.