AVONDALE, La. — More than two inches of heavy rain and lightning has forced a stoppage in play during Thursday’s first round of the Zurich Classic.

The first players to tee off were on the course for a little more than two-and-a-half hours before the horn sounded to suspend play.

The tandem of Joel Dahmen and Brandon Harkins left the course with the early lead at 6 under through nine holes at the par-72, TPC Louisiana course just southwest of New Orleans.

One group played as many as 10 holes before play was stopped. Officials say weather radar indicates lightning could be in the area until late afternoon and prospects for resuming play on Thursday are uncertain.

As the only team event on the PGA Tour, the Zurich Classic field is comprised of 80 two-player teams that play a “best ball” format in the first and third rounds and alternate shots in the second and final rounds.

