ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Webb Simpson birdied seven of his last 10 holes at the Plantation Course on Thursday for a 7-under 65 and the first-round lead in the RSM Classic, the final PGA Tour event of the year.

The top-ranked player in the field at No. 12, Simpson is coming off a six-week break since tying for seventh in Las Vegas. He began the birdie run on the par-5 18th and played the front nine in 6-under 30 with birdies on Nos. 1, 3, 5, 7, 8 and 9.

Three players were 6 under. Cameron Tringale and Kyoung-Hoon Lee shot 64 on Sea Island’s Seaside Course, and Rhein Gibson had a 66 on the Plantation layout. The final two rounds will be played on the Seaside Course.

Brendon Todd opened with his bid for third straight victory with a 66 on the Seaside Course. He’s coming off victories in the Bermuda Championship and Mayakoba Golf Classic.

