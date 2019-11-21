Three players were 6 under. Cameron Tringale and Kyoung-Hoon Lee shot 64 on Sea Island’s Seaside Course, and Rhein Gibson had a 66 on the Plantation layout. The final two rounds will be played on the Seaside Course.
Brendon Todd opened with his bid for third straight victory with a 66 on the Seaside Course. He’s coming off victories in the Bermuda Championship and Mayakoba Golf Classic.
