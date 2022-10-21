Whitnell matches Mallorca course record to take 1-shot lead

Whitnell made six birdies to go with an eagle on the par-5 11th hole to move to the top of the leaderboard at Son Muntaner Golf Club.

PALMA, Spain — Dale Whitnell took a one-stroke lead halfway through the Mallorca Open after shooting 8-under 63 on Friday to equal the course record set the previous day by fellow Englishman Marcus Armitage.

“It’s a bit softer today, the wind wasn’t as strong this morning as it was yesterday afternoon so you could be a bit more aggressive,” Whitnell said. “I just got a few more putts to the hole and a few dropped.”