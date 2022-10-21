The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Whitnell matches Mallorca course record to take 1-shot lead

October 21, 2022 at 1:59 p.m. EDT

PALMA, Spain — Dale Whitnell took a one-stroke lead halfway through the Mallorca Open after shooting 8-under 63 on Friday to equal the course record set the previous day by fellow Englishman Marcus Armitage.

Whitnell made six birdies to go with an eagle on the par-5 11th hole to move to the top of the leaderboard at Son Muntaner Golf Club.

“It’s a bit softer today, the wind wasn’t as strong this morning as it was yesterday afternoon so you could be a bit more aggressive,” Whitnell said. “I just got a few more putts to the hole and a few dropped.”

Ryan Fox also impressed by carding a 7-under 64 to sit one shot back going into the weekend.

Maximilian Kieffer, Hugo Leon and Rasmus Hojgaardare were all three shots back.

A day after setting the course record, Armitage carded 3-over 74 and fell five shots off Whitnell’s pace.

