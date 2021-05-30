Wiesberger took a one-shot lead over Alexander Bjork into the final round and was three clear of Laurie Canter. They failed to seriously challenge the leader, who pulled away by making six birdies in eighth holes from No. 8 to finish 21 under overall.
Bjork shot 70 and Canter shot 69 — the highest scores in the top 16 overall finishers.
Guido Migliozzi shot the lowest round of the day, a birdie-free 63, to finish alone in second.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports