Wilson wins Made in HimmerLand for 1st title in 8 years

FARSO, Denmark — English golfer Oliver Wilson holed two birdie putts from around 65 feet on the back nine to win the Made in HimmerLand event and end a victory drought of almost eight years on Sunday.
Wilson had not recorded a top-10 finish on the European tour since a tie for fourth in the same event in 2019.
“Everything I’ve done to this point to rebuild my game, I knew I could do it. I was so calm there, I almost enjoyed the last hole. It’s pretty special,” Wilson said.
“I’m so proud of myself and I’ve got a great team around me. There’s been some dark times and they’ve all stuck with me so this is for them as well.”
