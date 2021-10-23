“Today was completely different, I have to admit,” Winther said. “I was a little more controlled tee to green, compared to yesterday, which was literally left, left and more left. It was lovely today.”
Spaniard Álvaro Quirós (65) and Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg (64) are three shots off the lead entering the final round.
Second-round leader Bryce Easton of South Africa shot even-par and is five shots behind Winther.
The Mallorca Open is the third and final event of the European Tour’s Spain swing.
___
More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports