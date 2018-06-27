Tiger Woods warms up on the driving range as he prepares to play a practice round at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farms. (Pete Marovich/For The Washington Post)

For the first time in three years, Tiger Woods is set to play in the tournament he’s hosted since 2007. That’s the positive spin to this week’s Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

Whether the 14-time major champion will be back playing in the D.C. area anytime soon remains in considerable doubt given the tournament Woods founded in a large part to honor military men and women is without a regular title sponsor at the conclusion of this weekend.

“The support’s been fantastic,” Woods said. “It’s just that we haven’t gotten the sponsorship dollars. This is a tough climate right now, and to ask a company for seven, eight, nine million dollars is tough, and so that’s where we’re at.

“This is a great sporting town. They really support their sports here. They’ve supported us. It’s just hard to get the corporate dollars.”

The circumstances leading to the Quicken Loans National’s tenuous state began taking shape immediately following last year’s event, when the sponsorship deal with the country’s largest mortgage lender expired.

The most recent blow to PGA Tour golf remaining in the national capital region came when Quicken Loans announced last month it would be sponsoring a new event in June 2019 in Detroit, where the company is headquartered. Part of that deal included Quicken Loans agreeing to sponsor this year’s tournament that may well be the last in the Washington metropolitan area, at least for the foreseeable future.

The PGA Tour has made a stop in the District suburbs every year since 1980, save for 2010 and ’11 when the tournament moved temporarily to Aronimink Golf Club outside of Philadelphia as Congressional made preparations for and then hosted the U.S. Open.

The uncertain state of affairs of the Quicken Loans National marks a stark contrast to the vast promise surrounding the tournament at its inception.

In 2006, Booz Allen ended its sponsorship of the D.C. area event, and Woods and his foundation, along with new title sponsor AT&T, swooped in to ensure the PGA Tour would continue its relationship with the nation’s capital.

With Woods’s name attached to the tournament and Congressional as the site, the world’s top players committed to play without hesitation. Among those competing in the inaugural 2007 AT&T National were Phil Mickelson, Jim Furyk and Adam Scott, then ranked Nos. 2-4 in the world, respectively, behind Woods.

Woods won his event for the first time in 2009, just six months before releasing a statement on his website apologizing for his infidelity and indicating he would be taking “an indefinite break from professional golf.”

Woods won his tournament for a second time in 2012, but injuries continued to take their toll, most notably four back procedures from 2014 through April last year that left him far from the player who had owned all four major championships simultaneously.

He most recently missed the cut at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills but also has two top-10 finishes this season as well as a tie for 11th at the Memorial.

“Yeah, I think every time he plays, it’s just going to add a good bit of excitement to the event,” reigning Quicken Loans National champion Kyle Stanley said of Woods, “especially given the fact that his game seems to be in pretty good shape right now, and he’s playing well.”

The only top-10 player in the Official World Golf Ranking competing this week at TPC Potomac is eighth-ranked Rickie Fowler, who has a sponsorship deal with Quicken Loans. Fowler is making his seventh start at this event.

Fowler’s best finish at the Quicken Loans National came in 2015, when he was runner-up by three shots to Troy Merritt in Merritt’s only victory on the PGA Tour.

After beating Charles Howell III in a one-hole playoff last year, Stanley has ascended to No. 38 in the world on the heels of four top 10s this season, most notably a tie for second at the Memorial.

The last three Quicken Loans National winners, including 2016 champion and Navy graduate Billy Hurley III, have a combined four PGA Tour victories over their careers.

The Quicken Loans National also serves as the qualifying event in the United States for the British Open beginning July 19 at Carnoustie. The four leading players in the field not already exempt for the British Open earn a berth in the third major championship of the season if they finish among the top 12 this week.

“Well, a big thing over there is ball-striking, hitting the ball solidly,” Fowler said of the British Open. “I feel like I’m in a really good spot as far as the ball’s flying a little tighter and a little strong ball flight, which is definitely needed when it gets a little cooler or that heavy wind over there.”