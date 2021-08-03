Notes: The field features three Olympians in Mito Pereira of Chile, Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico and Thomas Pieters of Belgium. Pereira, a three-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour this year, was in the playoff for the bronze medal. ... This is the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system — 2 points for a birdie, 5 points for an eagle, 8 points for an albatross. A bogey is a loss of 1 point, and a double bogey or worse loses 3 points. ... Collin Morikawa earned his first PGA Tour title two years ago at the Barracuda Championship. Now he is a two-time major champion who is No. 3 in the world ranking. ... Rickie Fowler is No. 125 in the FedEx Cup and chose not to play this week. The next tournament will be his one chance to finish in the top 125 and qualify for the postseason, along with a spot in The Players Championship. ... Rory Sabbatini won the silver medal at the Olympics. He is not playing Barracuda and could lost his full PGA Tour card if he doesn’t play well next week. ... The winner earns a spot in the PGA Championship next year but not the Masters because it is held opposite a World Golf Championship. ... This will be the sixth of seven tournaments in California this year. The last one is in Napa in September.