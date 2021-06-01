Notes: The tournament is allowing spectators, which could range between 25% and 75% of capacity. The Memorial was prepared to have fans last year in July until it was decided to go without them at the last minute. ... The field features seven of the top 10 in the world, missing only Dustin Johnson (No. 1), Brooks Koepka (No. 7) and Tyrrell Hatton (No. 10). Johnson is expected to play next week in South Carolina ahead of the U.S. Open. ... Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa won at Muirfield Village last July. Morikawa won the first week in a one-time event to replace the John Deere Classic, while Rahm won the Memorial. ... Tiger Woods in 2000 and Curtis Strange in 1988 are the only players to win the Memorial and the U.S. Open in the same year. ... Charley Hoffman is playing the Memorial. He is No. 60 in the world and needs to stay in the top 60 to be exempt for the U.S. Open in his hometown of San Diego. ... U.S. Open qualifying is the Monday after the Memorial, with most tour pros staying in Columbus. ... Jordan Spieth is playing for the fourth straight week. His runner-up finish last week at Colonial moved him to No. 9 in the Ryder Cup standings.