Defending champion: Hannah Green.

Race to CME Globe leader: Danielle Kang.

Last week: Mel Reid won the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

Notes: This is the third major of the year on the LPGA Tour, following the Women’s British Open (Sophia Popov) and Mirim Lee (ANA Inspiration). ... Mel Reid and Georgia Hall are the last two winners, the first time English women have won consecutive starts on the LPGA Tour since Trish Johnson and Caroline Pierce in 1996. ... The PGA of America began operating this major in 2015. This is sixth venue in six years. ... Aronimink first hosted a major in 1962 when Gary Player won the PGA Championship. Most recently it hosted the BMW Championship in the PGA Tour postseason, won by Keegan Bradley in a playoff. ... Jin Young Ko, the No. 1 player in women’s golf, is the only player from the top 10 who is not in the field. Ko has not played an LPGA Tour event all year as she rides out the COVID-19 pandemic at home in South Korea. ... Mirim Lee’s victory in the ANA Inspiration last month was the 10th consecutive year a South Korean won a major. ... Inbee Park will try to match Mickey Wright’s record of four Women’s PGA Championship titles. ... Mel Reid last week became the fourth player in her 30s to win on the LPGA Tour this season.

AD

AD

Next tournament: LPGA Drive On Championship-Reynolds Lake Oconee on Oct. 22-25.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

PGA TOUR

SHRINERS HOSPITALS FOR CHILDREN OPEN

Site: Las Vegas.

Course: TPC Summerlin. Yardage: 7,255. Par: 71.

Purse: $7 million. Winner’s share: $1.26 million.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Kevin Na.

FedEx Cup leader: Bryson DeChambeau.

Last week: Sergio Garcia won the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Notes: Bryson DeChambeau makes his first start since becoming a major champion at the U.S. Open. He won the tournament two years ago. ... Former British Open champion Francesco Molinari is in the field, his first tournament since the Mexico Championship in late February. ... This is the first of two straight tournaments in Las Vegas, with the CJ Cup moving from South Korea to Shadow Creek because of the COVID-19 pandemic. ... The field features three of the top 10 in the world, with PGA champion Collin Morikawa and Webb Simpson joining DeChambeau. ... Patrick Cantlay won his first PGA Tour event in Las Vegas, and lost in a playoff last year to Na. ... The grandson of former Masters champion Charles Coody is in the field. Parker Coody earned his spot by winning the Southern Highlands Collegiate this year. Parker and his twin brother, Pierceson, reached the fourth round of the U.S. Amateur last year. They play for the Texas Longhorns. ... The tournament began in 1983. Fuzzy Zoeller won and earned $135,000, the biggest check on the PGA Tour that season, including the four majors.

AD

AD

Next week: CJ Cup at Shadow Creek.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Virginia Water, England.

Course: Wentworth GC (West). Yardage: 7,286. Par: 72.

Purse: $7 million. Winner’s share: $1.66 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 6-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Danny Willett.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

Last week: Aaron Rai won the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open.

Notes: The flagship of the European Tour was scheduled for Sept. 10-13 before the COVID-19 pandemic rearranged the European Tour schedule. ... Patrick Reed is playing his first European Tour event since he missed the cut in the Saudi International on Jan. 31. He leads the Race to Dubai and is No. 9 in the world, the highest-ranked player in the field. ... Justin Rose is playing his first European Tour event since the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai last year. ... The winner of the flagship event is guaranteed 64 world ranking points. ... Rose is among eight players from England who are in the top 50 in the world. All but Paul Casey, who is playing in Las Vegas this week, are at Wentworth. ... Two-time major champion Tony Jacklin won the first edition of the tournament in 1972. ... Arnold Palmer is the only American winner, in 1975 when it was held at Royal St. George’s.

AD

AD

Next week: Scottish Championship.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/european-tour/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

SAS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Cary, North Carolina.

Course: Prestonwood CC. Yardage: 7,237. Par: 72.

Purse: $2.1 million. Winner’s share: $315,000.

Television: Friday, 8:30-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Jerry Kelly.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.

Last tournament: Jim Furyk won the Pure Insurance Championship.

Notes: Jim Furyk goes for his third victory in as many starts since he joined the PGA Tour Champions. He has won at Warwick Hills and Pebble Beach, two courses he played regularly on the PGA Tour. ... Mark Calcavecchia returns after having the coronavirus. ... Furyk and Miguel Angel Jimenez are the only two-time winners on the PGA Tour Champions this season. ... Only four tournaments remain on the schedule. ... Players who are 50 have won six of the 11 events on the schedule this season. That list includes Furyk, Phil Mickelson and Ernie Els. ... Bernhard Langer is among 17 players who have played in all 11 events on the schedule this year. ... Langer is the only player to have gone over $1 million for the year.

AD

AD

Next week: Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

ORANGE COUNTRY NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Orlando, Florida.

Course: Orange County National Golf Center & Lodge (Panther Lake). Yardage: 7,309. Par: 71.

Purse: $600,000. Winner’s share: $108,000.

Television: None.

Defending champion: New event.

Points leader: Will Zalatoris.

Last week: Evan Harmeling won the Savannah Golf Championship.

Next week: End of year.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour.html