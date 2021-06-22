Notes: Dustin Johnson returns to defend his title. Johnson held the No. 1 ranking for 43 weeks until U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm replaced him at the top this week. ... Johnson has not won on the PGA Tour this year. ... Phil Mickelson is playing for the third straight year at the Travelers, after going 16 years without playing. He won back-to-back in 2001 and 2002. ... The tournament has a history of inviting young players. On the list for this year is Austin Eckroat, John Pak and Davis Thompson. ... Patrick Cantlay shot 60 when he was an amateur. He has played every year since returning from his back injury. ... Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed are in the field. ... Chase Koepka received a sponsor exemption. He earned a spot in Monday qualifying last year, and then chose to withdraw because he had come in close contact with someone who had a positive COVID-19 test. ... The Travelers was the third tournament back last year in the return from the pandemic. Seven players withdrew because of COVID-19, two with positive tests and five out of caution because of contact. ... Of recent champions at the Travelers, Jordan Spieth is the only one not playing.