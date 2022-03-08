Charlie Woods, who turned 13 last month, has played with his father in the PNC Championship. They finished runner-up in December, drawing enormous publicity because it was the first time Woods played since serious injuries to his right leg in a car crash.
Hall of Fame member Davis Love III will be introducing retired PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem. Another Hall of Fame member, Judy Rankin, will introduce three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion Susie Maxwell Berning.
Also recognized posthumously is Marion Hollins, a U.S. Women’s Amateur champion, Curtis Cup captain and the first woman to develop golf courses.
This is the first time since 2013 the induction ceremony is in Florida during The Players Championship.
