Yu Liu hits from the second tee during the third round of the Founders Cup LPGA golf tournament, Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Phoenix. (Matt York/Associated Press)

PHOENIX — Yu Liu played the final four holes in 4 under Saturday for a 7-under 65 and the third-round lead in the Founders Cup.

The 23-year-old Chinese player eagled the par-5 15th and birdied the par-3 17th and par-4 18th to reach 19-under 197 at Desert Ridge in the event that honors the 13 women who founded the LPGA Tour.

Tied for the lead with top-ranked Sung Hyun Park entering the round, Liu had a one-stroke lead over Carlota Ciganda. Trying to become the second former Arizona State player to win the event in three years, Ciganda shot 65, playing the final five holes in 5 under with an eagle and three birdies.

Angel Yin was 16 under after a 66. Park had a 69 to get to 15 under.

