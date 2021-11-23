West Point officials would not confirm details of the incident Tuesday, but said the animal was returned safely and that they were investigating those responsible.
“The U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy are disappointed by the trust that was broken recently between our brothers and sisters in arms. These actions do not reflect either academy’s core values of dignity and respect,” read a prepared statement attributed to superintendents Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams and Vice Adm. Sean Buck.
Nabbing mascots is a decades-long service academy tradition, typically viewed by the perpetrators as a prank. But it has been officially off-limits since the early 1990s.
In 2018, Army officials at West Point apologized after a falcon belonging to the Air Force Academy was injured during a prank.
The Army-Navy game is on Dec. 11.