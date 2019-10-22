The Queensland government says the inquiry will investigate regulatory and oversight arrangements for the management of retired race horses and for the operation of facilities accepting horses for slaughter.

“It is a necessary inquiry to provide Queenslanders with confidence that the racing industry is doing everything possible to ensure the welfare of horses,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Tuesday. “Animal welfare is everybody’s responsibility and my government will not stand for cruelty to animals.”

The inquiry will be led by a retired judge with support from the Australian Veterinary Association and oversight from the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD