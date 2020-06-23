Treadwell was riding in the Grand National for the first time when he guided Mon Mome to one of the most surprising wins in the history of the grueling race in 2009.
It was one of more than 300 winners in Treadwell’s career.
He retired from riding in February 2018, but returned to the saddle in March 2019.
Nick Rust, chief executive of the British Horseracing Authority, said the governing body was “devastated” to hear the news of Treadwell’s death and said his victory aboard Mon Mome “cemented his place in racing folklore.”
