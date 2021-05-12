“The staff at the Acropolis reacted calmly. They contacted the police and tried to keep them outside the area but the number of fans was overwhelming,” the ministry said.
No injuries or arrests were reported, and the ministry statement said the site suffered no damage.
Olympiakos fans celebrated their 46th Greek title, the second won without fans allowed to attend matches due to the pandemic. The team, based at the Greek capital’s port of Piraeus, played its last home game Wednesday at Giorgios Karaiskakis stadium.
The ministry said the fans tried to justify their invasion arguing that supporters of cross-town rivals Panathinaikos had pulled off a similar stunt five years ago.