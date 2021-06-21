The name, logo and colors of the new team will be unveiled at a later date. The team is encouraging fans to submit suggestions on its website at www.lasvegaslacrosse.com.
Last season, the indoor box lacrosse league, which was founded in 1986, had 13 franchises, including three in Canada. This year it has added Panther City Lacrosse Club of Fort Worth, Texas. Las Vegas will begin play in 2022, with home games at MGM Resorts International’s Michelob ULTRA Arena inside the Mandalay Bay hotel casino, also home to the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports