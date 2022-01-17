He was at Wrigley Field on April 29, 1983, when Elia — then the Cubs manager — went off on the team’s fans following a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The crowd threw garbage at Keith Moreland and Larry Bowa as they made their way from the dugout to the clubhouse afterward.
The 4-3 loss dropped the Cubs to 5-14 and Elia’s frustration spilled out during a lengthy tirade, which Grobstein captured on his tape recorder. Filled with profanities, Elia ranted the 85% of the “world is working. The other 15 come out here.”
To this day, clips of Elia’s salty rant are replayed on sports shows all over when memorable tirades are mentioned.
A Chicago native who attended Columbia College, Grobstein started as a Northwestern basketball commentator in 1970 and established himself as a fixture on the city’s sports scene over the next five-plus decades.
Grobstein called games for various teams and worked at several radio stations and phoned in scores and quotes for outlets including The Associated Press.