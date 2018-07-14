Netherlands’ Dylan Groenewegen celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the eight stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 181 kilometers (112.5 miles) with start in Dreux and finish in Amiens, France, Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Christophe Ena/Associated Press)

AMIENS, France — Dylan Groenewegen won a second consecutive stage at the Tour de France when he sprinted to the finish on Saturday, and Greg Van Avermaet kept the overall lead for a fifth consecutive day.

Dutch rider Groenewegen beat Andre Greipel and Fernando Gaviria to the line to win Stage 8 in more than four hours.

Four-time winner Chris Froome remained over a minute behind Van Avermaet, a support rider for BMC top rider Richie Porte.

The mostly flat 181-kilometer (112-mile) ride from Dreux to Amiens comes before the three-week races faces one of its most difficult legs when it hits the treacherous cobblestones.

Sunday’s Stage 9 will take riders over 15 cobbled paths scattered along 21.7 kilometers of the 156.5-kilometer course from Arras to Roubaix, near the Belgian border.

