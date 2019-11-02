Gustafson finished his two runs in 1 minute, 43.522 seconds. Sean Hollander was second and Zach DiGregorio third.

Summer Britcher successfully defended her women’s national championship with a two-run time of 1:28.292, barely ahead of Emily Sweeney’s 1:28.298. Brittney Arndt took third.

Mazdzer, the 2018 Olympic men’s singles silver medalist, said he would not be leaving with the team for Europe as planned Monday. He needs more time at home to heal before he’s fully ready for the World Cup season.

“I have been struggling with some physical ailments like a torn tendon in my arm and a chronic neck issue that I need to address before I can get back on the road and into the sled,” he said.

The nationals had been scheduled as a two-day, four-heat event, but severe weather in the Adirondacks forced the cancellation of Friday’s racing.

