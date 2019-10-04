Biles has expressed frustration that the dismount was given an “H’’ difficulty value. That’s one value higher than any other women’s beam element in the Code, but some observers argued the extra difficulty was enough to deserve an even higher rating.

Biles described the decision with an expletive Tuesday on Twitter.

The FIG’s women’s technical committee says its decision took into account an “added risk in landing ... including a potential landing on the neck.” The FIG sometimes lowers the value of risky elements to make safer ones more attractive by comparison.

