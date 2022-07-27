Gymnastics congress moved to let Russian officials attend

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The International Gymnastics Federation said Wednesday its annual congress will be moved out of Norway so that officials from Russia and its ally Belarus can attend.
FIG said it is looking for another host.
FIG suspended Russian and Belarusian gymnasts from competing in March, less than two weeks after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. But it has not suspended officials from the two countries. Belarusian official Nellie Kim is one of the three FIG vice-presidents and Russia’s Vassily Titov is a board member, while both countries have officials on various influential committees.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports