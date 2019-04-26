LONDON — Half marathon world record holder Abraham Kiptum has been provisionally suspended for doping two days before he was due to run the London Marathon.

The Athletics Integrity Unit, which handles doping cases in track and field, says Kiptum was banned under the biological passport program, which involves analyzing blood data.

London Marathon organizers say the Kenyan runner has left London.

Kiptum took five seconds off the half marathon record in October when he won in Valencia in 58 minutes, 18 seconds. That record could be erased if it is ruled that his blood data indicated doping at the time.

Kiptum’s suspension is another controversy for the London Marathon after British runner Mo Farah feuded with distance-running great Haile Gebrselassie this week.

___

