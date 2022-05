Placeholder while article actions load

Hockey Canada announced the decision Thursday to play a second championship in Canada in four months. Earlier, the International Ice Hockey Federation removed the tournament from Russia because of the war in Ukraine.

CALGARY, Alberta — Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick, will host the world junior hockey championship in December and January, a tournament originally set for Russia.

The Halifax and Moncton event is set for Dec. 26- Jan. 5. Last season’s tournament, called off in December in Edmonton and Red Deer because of COVID-19, will be played Aug. 9-20 in Edmonton.