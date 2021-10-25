“Everyone was kind of sitting there and they all had this peace and they were like, God is good all the time,” she said. “I have no doubt they all have struggles in their lives. It was toward the end and I was like, I don’t know about all of you, but this is really hard. I struggle with this every day. They’re like, no matter what, God’s got me. I’m like, what if I die? What happens to my kids? I know you’re saying God’s got this. But I’m literally their last hope. If I die, what happens to them? If I lose my fight? What happens? I understand we have to have this faith and we have to understand nothing matters but God, but I really struggle with it.”