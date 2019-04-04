NEW YORK — Two-time Olympic judo gold medalist Kayla Harrison and former Strikeforce and Invicta FC champion Sarah Kaufman headline the upcoming season of the Professional Fighters League.

The new season of the MMA promotion is organized around a regular-season format to decide its champion. It begins May 9 at Nassau Coliseum on Long Island.

This season will consist of six divisions with the champion in each earning $1 million. The regular season stretches through August with the playoffs in October

Harrison is 3-0 in MMA and will fight Russia’s unbeaten Svetlana Khautova in her first bout in the women’s lightweight division. Kaufman will fight Morgan Frier in her first matchup.

There will also be men’s fights in the welterweight division on opening night. Featherweights and lightweights begin May 23 and light heavyweights and heavyweights on June 6.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.