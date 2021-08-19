“After deep and careful consultation with county and state officials and other important constituents, we agree: the risks right now are too great to bear,” the statement said.
On Thursday, the state’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases hit 713, up 56% from two weeks ago.
Multiple Hawaii hospitals have said their intensive care units are full and have started rescheduling elective surgeries.
The Ironman competition is considered one of the most important Ironman triathlon events. Participants swim 2.4 miles (3.9 kilometers), ride bikes for 112 miles (180.3 kilometers) and then run a marathon, which goes for 26.2 miles (42.2 kilometers).
Organizers rescheduled the contest last year too, only to later cancel it completely because of ongoing coronavirus concerns and the risks of international travel. It was the first time in the triathlon’s four decade history that the event wasn’t held.
The Ironman World Championship is held in Kailua-Kona on the Big Island of Hawaii.