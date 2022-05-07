Hawaii wins NCAA volleyball title, sweeping Long Beach State

Placeholder while article actions load

Hawaii (27-5), which also swept BYU last year in the final, hit at least .400 in each set.

LOS ANGELES — Spyros Chakas had 14 kills and 16 1/2 points and Hawaii swept Long Beach State 25-22, 25-21, 25-20 on Saturday night to win its second straight NCAA men’s volleyball title.

LBSU (21-6) — which beat the Rainbow Warriors in four games to win its second straight championship in 2019 — hit .304 overall after hitting .355 in the first set.