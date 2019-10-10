The 47-year old Slater is an 11-time world champion who has been coy about his future plans. He has hinted at retirement at the end of this season but is also hoping to compete in next year’s Olympics.

This is Slater’s second appearance on HBO in the past year. He was featured in last year’s documentary “Momentum Generation,” which looked at surfing in Hawaii in the 1990s.

