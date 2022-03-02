The Red Foxes are 9-9 in MAAC play. Marist scores 70.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game.
The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Marist won the last matchup 71-70 on Feb. 13. Jao Ituka scored 22 points to help lead the Red Foxes to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Henderson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Armon Harried is shooting 38.2% and averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for Canisius.
Ituka is averaging 15.2 points for the Red Foxes. Ricardo Wright is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Marist.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 67.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.
Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.
