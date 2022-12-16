Hermann wins skeleton race, Kelly Curtis wins bronze for US

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Tina Hermann of Germany had the fastest time in both heats to win a women’s skeleton race Friday, while Kelly Curtis of the U.S. won a World Cup medal for the first time.

Hermann led a 1-2 finish for Germany, which also had Susanne Kreher take the silver. Curtis was eighth after the first heat, but soared up the standings by posting the second-best time in the second heat.