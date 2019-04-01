Baltimore Orioles right-hander David Hess took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before Manager Brandon Hyde made the difficult decision to pull him from Monday night’s 6-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays with the uncommon feat still intact.

Hess, 25, struck out a career-high eight and had eight outs to go but had already thrown 82 pitches when Hyde came from the dugout with one out in the seventh inning. Hyde brought in Pedro Araujo, who lost the combined no-hit bid two batters later on a home run.

The Orioles brought their hitting shoes north of the border, at least for the first inning, and were leading 4-0 before Hess got to the mound. Dwight Smith Jr., the former Blue Jays player facing the team that designated him for assignment a month ago, singled and scored on a one-out home run by Jonathan Villar, his first of the season.

A pair of tack-on runs came from a bases-loaded walk by Chris Davis and a wild pitch with Jesus Sucre at the plate.

The Orioles added runs in the second inning on a sacrifice fly by Trey Mancini and in the seventh on his second home run of the season.

Otherwise, it was all Hess. He got the Orioles back in the dugout with a nine-pitch first inning and needed just seven pitches to get through the second cleanly. With one out in the third inning, Mancini made one of those plays that define such memorable pitching performances by sliding in from right field to catch a flyball by Danny Jansen and keep the no-hit bid intact.

Hess struck out six of the next eight batters after he surrendered a leadoff walk to Billy McKinney to open the fourth inning, running his fastball to 95 mph and blowing it past the Blue Jays in the top half of the strike zone.

In his first 10 major league starts, Hess had a 6.44 ERA. In the next 10, including Monday, he has a 2.88 ERA.

With the Orioles down a starter thanks to Alex Cobb’s injury, and with two bullpen games deployed in the first six, Hess takes on an unusual importance to the Orioles’ rotation as the team tries to navigate an AL East-heavy schedule in the season’s opening weeks.

— Baltimore Sun