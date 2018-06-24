braves 7,

orioles 3

Orioles rookie right-hander David Hess, with eight major league starts now behind him, is far beyond his “Welcome to the Show” moment. He got it in his first major league inning when he allowed a home run to the third batter he faced.

Now, it’s about staying here, and the moment that illustrated just how tough that can be to do came in the third inning of a 7-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves that denied the Orioles (23-53) a series sweep at SunTrust Park and consigned them to 3-3 on their travels, still their first non-losing road trip of the season.

With one on and one out and the Braves ahead, veteran outfielder Nick Markakis worked Hess for a nine-pitch at-bat and doubled off the right-field wall to score the first of three runs in the inning that ultimately decided the game.

All game, the Braves ticked off pitches from Hess for foul balls and made him throw 93 in four innings, a symptom of his inability to put them away. And when he needed to put them away, as he tried six times to do to Markakis with two strikes, Manager Buck Showalter said, his command failed him some.

“Mistakes really get magnified at this level,” Showalter said. “He’s shown what he’s capable of doing and he’s shown the other side of it, what happens up here when you don’t command the baseball. It’s not just throwing a strike, it’s throwing a quality strike. He’ll bounce back. He’s a tough kid.”

Hess looked at that at-bat as a missed opportunity. Three batters into the game, he was down 2-0, but he limited the damage in the first and had gotten into a bit of a groove when Markakis came up.

“He’s a pesky hitter,” Hess said. “He puts up good at-bats and is just a quality guy.”

The Braves scored three times in that inning, with Charlie Culberson doubling to score two more. Hess lasted one more inning, and left having allowed five runs in four innings on seven hits with a pair of walks in what amounted to a homecoming game for the Tennessee native who grew up just a few hours north of Atlanta. His ERA is 5.44, and some fears evaluators had about whether he had a true out pitch are showing up as the league gets a look at him.

All three Orioles runs scored on homers, with Trey Mancini hitting one in his return to the lineup as part of a two-hit day. Mark Trumbo came off the bench for a two-run homer in the fifth inning, giving him five in seven games and an eight-game hitting streak.

— Baltimore Sun